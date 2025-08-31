Built by Henry VIII and renovated by Elizabeth I - to take advantage of the royal hunting forest.
After a Sainsbury's delivery which nearly didn't arrive (I'd mistakenly used one of the cards cancelled after the fraud incident), we got mum out in the car and drove to Chingford to the Holly Trail Café. Parked for free in the nearby Epping Forest car park using the blue badge for the first time.
Breakfast was superb, veggie fry-ups for Dave and I and a cheese omelette and salad for mum with shared chips. Wheeled mum up the hill to look at Queen Elizabeth's Hunting Lodge and take a look round the visitor centre shop. Bought cards, honey and a book of Harlow sculpture walks. Mum picked up pretty tea towels and candles for future presents.
Sat in their garden with ice creams before getting a drink in the next door Royal Forest Hotel. Drove back and we all flaked out for the afternoon. Dave and I decided against going out again and had a supper of sandwiches while watching the first episode of Here We Go series 3.