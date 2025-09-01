Previous
Empty road by boxplayer
244 / 365

Empty road

Well apart from the van in the distance. Walking to the tube station in bright sunshine. A few very heavy showers today visible from the windows at work.

1 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nice to see the sunshine, and I'm sure the rain was good for the garden
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact