244 / 365
Empty road
Well apart from the van in the distance. Walking to the tube station in bright sunshine. A few very heavy showers today visible from the windows at work.
1 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
1st September 2025
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8905
photos
181
followers
196
following
66% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
1st September 2025 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
street
,
morning
,
sunshine
,
empty
,
cycle lane
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice to see the sunshine, and I'm sure the rain was good for the garden
September 1st, 2025
