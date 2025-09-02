The name of the cocktail and G is very cosmopolitan too 🤣 Contacted G yesterday about meeting up after a while and she suggested today.
Having been in the office working (not so much rain as expected today) got the tube to Nonos, a Greek restaurant near King's Cross. Quite small and busy but very nice food - halloumi, sea bass and a big baklava. And G told me all about her Cape Wrath backpacking trek - very challenging.
Earlier, B had picked up his car from mum's flat and got away ok. I'd gone to first choir practice this term - doing Carmina Burana.