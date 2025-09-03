Previous
Gin and tonic by boxplayer
Gin and tonic

While watching All Creatures Great and Small. Mum likes the animals.

Non-working day and lots of rain especially first thing. Not great as Dave had to take the car for a service and cycle back. Luckily it wasn't at its worst when he came back and had improved a lot when he left to pick it up. Nothing needed doing amazingly.

Bagel breakfast when he got back from taking the car in and after I tidied the kitchen and the bedroom, and got through a wodge of ironing. Also made inroads into my photo backing up backlog.

Pasta, courgette and aubergine bake with feta for supper.

3 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
