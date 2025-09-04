Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
247 / 365
Swift
A swift porcelain hanging I bought at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.
Working from home day and started off very gloomy with heavy showers that gradually cleared as the day wore on.
Slightly stressful at work as needed to make sure something went live in time with rules changes. And a fair few meetings including a session about an allowance we're all going to have to reapply for.
4 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8909
photos
181
followers
196
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Latest from all albums
242
2386
243
244
2387
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th September 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
decoration
,
hanging
,
swift
Suzanne
ace
Nice lines and composition
September 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet ceramic.
September 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close