Swift by boxplayer
247 / 365

Swift

A swift porcelain hanging I bought at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Working from home day and started off very gloomy with heavy showers that gradually cleared as the day wore on.

Slightly stressful at work as needed to make sure something went live in time with rules changes. And a fair few meetings including a session about an allowance we're all going to have to reapply for.

4 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
Suzanne ace
Nice lines and composition
September 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet ceramic.
September 4th, 2025  
