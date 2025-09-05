Previous
Michaelmas daisies by boxplayer
248 / 365

Michaelmas daisies

A proper sign of autumn. After all the showers, a bright fine day today. Worked from home and as it was so nice, mum and I went out for lunch.

Wheeled her to the Blackhorse Workshop café which looked nice online. And it was - attached to the hipster studios where you can do all kinds of activities but particularly wood and metal working.

Quite a few other people lunching, we had the breakfast bap with halloumi and extra veggie bacon for me.

Returned via the Honey Man and mum bought gift packs of honey for future presents.

Did homemade chips, roasted carrots, broccoli and veggie burgers for supper and watched the livestream of Simpson Cutting Kerr in Sheffield celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Murmurs. Very good.

Simpson Cutting Kerr https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-09-05

5 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs ace
So pretty.
September 6th, 2025  
