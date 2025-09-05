Michaelmas daisies

A proper sign of autumn. After all the showers, a bright fine day today. Worked from home and as it was so nice, mum and I went out for lunch.
Wheeled her to the Blackhorse Workshop café which looked nice online. And it was - attached to the hipster studios where you can do all kinds of activities but particularly wood and metal working.
Quite a few other people lunching, we had the breakfast bap with halloumi and extra veggie bacon for me.
Returned via the Honey Man and mum bought gift packs of honey for future presents.
Did homemade chips, roasted carrots, broccoli and veggie burgers for supper and watched the livestream of Simpson Cutting Kerr in Sheffield celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Murmurs. Very good.