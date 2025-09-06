Geese on the Lea

Beautiful fine day and got out on the bike for the first time in ages. Dave was going to a session and we'd decided to take mum out tomorrow.
After late breakfast in the garden, I cycled off, empty kimchi jars to return in my bag. Actually ended up feeling exhausted as I probably overdid it a bit - down and around the marshes, up the towpath to Forest Road, up through the northern wetlands and round the backstreets to the park market.
Oyster people were back so I had four before buying greens, fruit, kimchi, Spanish cheeses, pastries and doughnuts. Annoyingly, my bag already full, I had to buy a tote bag from the William Morris Gallery as the one that should have been in the bottom of my bag wasn't. As if we don't have enough tote bags.
Cycled home for light lunch and doughnuts with mum and a gin and tonic while watching All Creatures Great and Small, trying to catch up on photo backup-ing. Once Dave home, supper of leftover homemade chips and market pastries.