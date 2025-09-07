Mediterranean breakfast

The most ridiculous amount of food at Gokyuzu this morning - mum not surprisingly took a fair amount of it home and had it for supper.



After breakfast, Dave went to a music session and me and mum looked around the farmers' market and high street stalls buying sweet cherry tomatoes and cake for later.



Spent the rest of the day tidying and dusting my half of the bedroom, changing towels, and finishing my photo backup.



Supper of cheese on toast and the last episode of Here We Go series 3.



Tube strike started today - didn't affect the Victoria line for most of the day but it's out now so will probably be working from home tomorrow.



Walthamstow E17