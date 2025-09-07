Previous
Mediterranean breakfast by boxplayer
Mediterranean breakfast

The most ridiculous amount of food at Gokyuzu this morning - mum not surprisingly took a fair amount of it home and had it for supper.

After breakfast, Dave went to a music session and me and mum looked around the farmers' market and high street stalls buying sweet cherry tomatoes and cake for later.

Spent the rest of the day tidying and dusting my half of the bedroom, changing towels, and finishing my photo backup.

Supper of cheese on toast and the last episode of Here We Go series 3.

Tube strike started today - didn't affect the Victoria line for most of the day but it's out now so will probably be working from home tomorrow.

7 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Carole Sandford ace
Gosh, it’s bigger than she is! Looks lovely though.
September 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Delicious… nice super too
September 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Mum is enjoying her breakfast….she looks happy! Enough for two mornings there!
September 7th, 2025  
