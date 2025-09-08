Previous
Cooling down by boxplayer
251 / 365

Cooling down

Despite it being a warm sunny day, the morning was cool, the sun now low in the sky at breakfast time and blocked by the trees.

Tube strike day (beginning of a week of action) so I worked from home. Dave's non-working day so he sorted out an outdoor soup lunch for us all.

B arrived around 5 - on his way to rejoin sister T in Finland.

8 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Tempting! Not quite warm enough to eat out here sadly. Jack is working in London this week. Not a good week for getting about! He’s going to the Proms & other plans but…….🤞🏻
September 8th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
This looks delicious!
September 8th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
@happypat ooh nice the Proms! Hopefully won't be as bad as it used to be when people couldn't work from home
September 8th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Delicious
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact