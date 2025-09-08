Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Cooling down
Despite it being a warm sunny day, the morning was cool, the sun now low in the sky at breakfast time and blocked by the trees.
Tube strike day (beginning of a week of action) so I worked from home. Dave's non-working day so he sorted out an outdoor soup lunch for us all.
B arrived around 5 - on his way to rejoin sister T in Finland.
8 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
4
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
8th September 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
tea
,
garden
,
toast
,
breakfast
Pat Knowles
ace
Tempting! Not quite warm enough to eat out here sadly. Jack is working in London this week. Not a good week for getting about! He’s going to the Proms & other plans but…….🤞🏻
September 8th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
This looks delicious!
September 8th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
@happypat
ooh nice the Proms! Hopefully won't be as bad as it used to be when people couldn't work from home
September 8th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Delicious
September 8th, 2025
