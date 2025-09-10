At the Morris Mania exhibition at the William Morris Gallery - looking at how the designer's unmistakeable designs have become ubiquitous in popular culture and some of the most recognisable patterns. His Willow pattern wallpaper was launched in 1874 and has never gone out of production.
Non-working day and it was supposed to piss down but in the end it didn't rain as much as expected. On and off through the day.
Productive day - shopping delivery first off and after breakfast a brainstorm about all the stuff we really need to start making decisions on. Also booked an appointment with mum's doctor to check a couple of things.
Popped out to refill our shower and hand wash and took the chance to have a proper look at the Morris Mania exhibition as it's closing in a couple of weeks. Fascinating look at how he became the world's favourite designer through the means of mass production - something he despised.
Made a courgette and lentil dhal after for later. Sadly cousin E and P missed their connecting flight to London and won't be getting into Heathrow until 21.40 - goodness knows how they'll get back here at that time of night with the strike on.