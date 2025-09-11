Blueberry truffle

From the best chocolate brand in the world arguably - Finland's Karl Fazer. Brought back by B.



Worked from home and rather tired. Unfortunately by the time P and cousin E had touched down at Heathrow and been let off the plane, having missed their connecting flight from Copenhagen, it was well past 10.



Tube strike was now also having a knock on effect and Elizabeth line trains weren't stopping at Liverpool Street. I suggested they get an Uber, but there were apparently scores of people massing at the taxi ranks so they got the Elizabeth line to Stratford where they could get an Uber. They finally walked in the door at 1am.



This morning they were understandably exhausted but still headed out shopping - to Stratford. Not before they'd unpacked a year's worth of Finnish rye bread and cinnamon buns as presents for us. Just about managed to get most of the bread Into the freezer - although we'll be struggling with our gin and tonics as I had to remove the ice tray to make room.



P and E returned from shopping and we had a hotchpotch supper of baked potatoes, Karelian pasties and yesterday's lentil and courgette dhal.



11 September 2025

Walthamstow E17