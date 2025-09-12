Just as a duo this time having been at Shrewsbury Folk Festival with their quartet. At London Balfolk's bal this evening. Lots of gorgeous tunes and dancing. Sold out and full of friends and lots of young people including some of the National Youth Folk Ensemble.
Quiet working from home day and P and E went off earlier shopping. They were back mid-afternoon to get ready to go out to Coldplay at Wembley - the reason they were here.
After an early supper, finally finishing off the lentil dhal, we left mum with EastEnders and a glass of Bailey's and got the tube to Hampstead for the bal. Danced a lot and after there was a session. Dave left but I stayed on. Unnervingly when I stood up to go at the end, my legs nearly gave way. Very unfit.
Headed home, legs still sore as I walked from the tube station. P and E not back yet though they walked in the door about 1 just as I was putting my head down.