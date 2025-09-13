Amazing how quickly this new build has gone up considering how many years the site of the old and historic Standard stood empty.
Let's get the rant over with. Today many marched in London supporting extreme right-wing ideologies. There may be lots of things wrong with this country but putting your faith in those who are nothing more than failed football hooligans isn't going to help. They're just cross because they're fed up of being stopped from treating women like property or throwing bananas at black football players anymore (oh dear how woke).
A lot of English people know somehow that something's not right but they just can't put their finger on it - sorry but it's not immigration. Look back at our history from the Industrial Revolution creating an English diaspora from traditional rural ways of existing to the Empire which succeeded in leaving many English with seemingly the only 'culture' they understand - that of pomp and circumstance. I never see that lot celebrating our vibrant real English culture when I'm out at folk festivals and events.
Meanwhile the churches get emptier every year while the English in small towns up and down the land worship on their brand name high streets that all look the same, their young people turning the same high streets into no-go areas at night. Yes I see it every time I leave London.
Yes London - football hooligans - you're not welcome here. I've lived here for 60 plus years, enjoying its variety and vibrancy, and watching it get friendlier and a nicer place to live. I'm a mobile full-time working woman but I have to fight off the people trying to give up their seats for me on the tube - yes usually those of seemingly immigrant origin. They come over here with their traditional family values - it's just not right.
I fully understand that we are an over populated country with heavily used and degrading services - wow I bet they dream of that in Gaza - but these people and sticking a flag on a lamppost are not the answer. And you know what there are no easy answers. You can tell they're fascists because they say there is.
But we can all come together and work things out whatever your political persuasion in a better way than this.
Oh and by the way, I'm a child of immigrants and Dave is the son of a single mother refugee, typical Londoners. Perhaps we should go back where we belong?
Okay enough of this ranty nonsense. Just ignore me, I had a bad night after too much bento. Thanks for stopping by as they say.