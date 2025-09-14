After P and E had left to catch their plane and a quick breakfast mum and I went round the local jumble trail. A nice Phlegm backdrop to this stall selling a mix of stuff including pottery made by the person in the white hat.
Trooped a fair way round all the way to Coppermill Lane so was exhausted by the time we arrived back a couple of hours later. Snacks lunch including delicious apple turnovers and tiffin we'd bought on one of the stalls.
Had a little time to rest before I headed out again to the first ceilidh band class of the term. Weather having turned a bit pissy I brought my big brolly. No Ross this week, so Ed H stood in and we learned a crooked old timey tune.
Quick drink after and back to watch Annika with a veggie burger in pitta.