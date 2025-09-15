Previous
Kitty by boxplayer
Kitty

We finally found out our visitor's name. Coming back from the jumble trail yesterday we met her owner and asked him. She's notorious for visiting every house in the street - we weren't surprised obviously.

Working in the office - back to normal now this run of tube strikes is over. Was supposed to go to the local session after work, but both exhausted, we skived off. Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs watching Annika and after the first episode of a traditional music Irish series on TG4 focusing on the customs and traditions of rural Ireland.

15 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

