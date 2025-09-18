Previous
Hotting up by boxplayer
Hotting up

Tomorrow's weather. But normal service will be resumed by Monday when temps will come down again.

Working from home day and fixing all my settings after migrating to the new laptop. All seemed to have gone as it should thank goodness.

18 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
