Previous
261 / 365
Hotting up
Tomorrow's weather. But normal service will be resumed by Monday when temps will come down again.
Working from home day and fixing all my settings after migrating to the new laptop. All seemed to have gone as it should thank goodness.
18 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8930
photos
180
followers
194
following
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th September 2025 6:29pm
Tags
tv
,
weather
,
hot
,
telly
,
weather forecast
