A bad taste in the mouth

Well he's gone now. Trump's state visit. Walking through the parks into the office. Very warm day and I dug out a summer dress and sandals. You don't know how many more warm days you'll get.



A friend has booked us a weekend away in Dijon in November, she's going there to pick up a new accordion, how exciting.



Fish and chips night with Annika.



19 September

At James's Park SW1