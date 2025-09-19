Previous
A bad taste in the mouth by boxplayer
A bad taste in the mouth

Well he's gone now. Trump's state visit. Walking through the parks into the office. Very warm day and I dug out a summer dress and sandals. You don't know how many more warm days you'll get.

A friend has booked us a weekend away in Dijon in November, she's going there to pick up a new accordion, how exciting.

Fish and chips night with Annika.

19 September
At James's Park SW1
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Phil Howcroft ace
yes a bad taste for sure
September 19th, 2025  
