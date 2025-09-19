Sign up
262 / 365
A bad taste in the mouth
Well he's gone now. Trump's state visit. Walking through the parks into the office. Very warm day and I dug out a summer dress and sandals. You don't know how many more warm days you'll get.
A friend has booked us a weekend away in Dijon in November, she's going there to pick up a new accordion, how exciting.
Fish and chips night with Annika.
19 September
At James's Park SW1
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
road
flag
flags
buckingham palace
union flag
stars and stripes
the mall
state visit
Phil Howcroft
ace
yes a bad taste for sure
September 19th, 2025
