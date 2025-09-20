Really hate modern tech telling me what I want

Posting this to show how annoying it can be, probably AI-driven. I wanted a focused photo of the cardoons with Dave and mum blurred in the background. But however often I tried to click on the plants to tell my phone that's what I wanted, it plain refused to believe that I didn't want the people sharp instead of some withered old plants. Fuck off tech/AI telling me what I want and bringing everything down to the lowest common denominator. Mum's not happy about it either.



To the park market this morning and annoyingly the oyster/prosecco man wasn't there. But we still stocked up on kimchi, veg, cheese and brunched from the street food stalls. Mum got her usual halloumi wrap, me Turkish gözleme and Dave a salad mix.



At home, I tidied a touch and cooked celeriac, chickpea and cabbage soup. Mum also got to talk with relatives in Finland including sister S as T and B video called us.



Off to cook sea bass and potatoes now. Niece E turning up later to stay the night.



