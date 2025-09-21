Fiddle

Session fiddle. A quiet one this afternoon, and people also left early. Not a bad thing to have fewer people.



Before Dave and I headed to the session, he did a halloumi brunch for us including niece E who'd arrived at 10 last night.



Probably watch Last Night of the Proms tonight with various leftovers. Am tired though - didn't sleep well seeming to need the loo a lot and knees hurting with the low pressure, very windy last night.



Highbury N5