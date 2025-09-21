Sign up
264 / 365
Fiddle
Session fiddle. A quiet one this afternoon, and people also left early. Not a bad thing to have fewer people.
Before Dave and I headed to the session, he did a halloumi brunch for us including niece E who'd arrived at 10 last night.
Probably watch Last Night of the Proms tonight with various leftovers. Am tired though - didn't sleep well seeming to need the loo a lot and knees hurting with the low pressure, very windy last night.
21 September 2025
Highbury N5
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8933
photos
180
followers
194
following
72% complete
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
21st September 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
musician
,
music
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
