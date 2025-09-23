Comfort soup for supper

Worked from home as was taking mum to the doctor. Chilly morning so put the heating on - advantage of having an older relative in the house. Doctor's appointment was positive and covered a lot of things - a good doctor, none of this can only talk about one thing per appointment.
Worked later to make up time before comfort soup and the rest of the Last Night of the Proms. We were lucky enough to go one year (the best of all years). Having been a 'pomp and circumstance' pooh-pooher, of course we had the best of times. https://flic.kr/p/d9xkSY