Previous
Comfort soup for supper by boxplayer
266 / 365

Comfort soup for supper

The healthy soup I made at the weekend - a recent favourite that I've made a few times, River Café's celeriac, cabbage and chickpea soup. Slightly adapted as I didn't use pancetta and didn't bother with the ciabatta topping. Somebody has posted the recipe here https://divineambrosia.blogspot.com/2008/01/celeriac-chickpea-and-cabbage-soup.html

Worked from home as was taking mum to the doctor. Chilly morning so put the heating on - advantage of having an older relative in the house. Doctor's appointment was positive and covered a lot of things - a good doctor, none of this can only talk about one thing per appointment.

Worked later to make up time before comfort soup and the rest of the Last Night of the Proms. We were lucky enough to go one year (the best of all years). Having been a 'pomp and circumstance' pooh-pooher, of course we had the best of times. https://flic.kr/p/d9xkSY
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice pan of greens and more.
September 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact