Lea towpath by boxplayer
267 / 365

Lea towpath

Relaxed strolling along the river Lea towpath.

Non-working day and bright and sunny though again fresh especially in the morning. Relaxed lie-in and halloumi fry-up.

Dave usefully cleared out the under-stairs cupboard and I ordered tops my mum fancied from Cotton Traders. A small bust-up over clearing out my overflow shoes from under the stairs.

Once bust-up fixed, went for a long cycle - back streets and Orient Way to the Olympic Park returning via the towpath. Stopped to check out a new whole foods shop near Tottenham Hale - very interesting. Groceries of all sorts and takeaway cakes and pastries.

Back for cinnamon buns and an episode of All Creatures Great and Small. Cooked supper later - prawn and courgette stir fry - and tried to watch the second episode of the Irish rural life and music documentary on TG4 but it wouldn't cast from my laptop properly so watched Annika instead. Sad to see they're not making a third series.

Hackney Wick mural https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-09-24

24 September 2025
Clapton E5
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
73% complete

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The graffiti mirrors the house boats.
September 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your sooo lucky to have Dave to help…
September 24th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A lovely and colorful path
September 24th, 2025  
