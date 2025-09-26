Self-portrait in the chippie

Picking up fish and chips.



Annoying transport day. Working in the office but when I got to Blackhorse Road, the Victoria line was suspended between Seven Sisters and King's Cross. Had to get the overground to Liverpool Street - took an extra half hour to get in.



And coming back, it was suspended again between Brixton and Victoria with severe delays - unfortunately this time because of a casualty on the line.



Didn't feel like going out as we'd planned so stayed in watching an old Agatha Christie - Why Didn't They Ask Evans.



Walthamstow E17