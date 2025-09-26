Previous
Self-portrait in the chippie by boxplayer
269 / 365

Self-portrait in the chippie

Picking up fish and chips.

Annoying transport day. Working in the office but when I got to Blackhorse Road, the Victoria line was suspended between Seven Sisters and King's Cross. Had to get the overground to Liverpool Street - took an extra half hour to get in.

And coming back, it was suspended again between Brixton and Victoria with severe delays - unfortunately this time because of a casualty on the line.

Didn't feel like going out as we'd planned so stayed in watching an old Agatha Christie - Why Didn't They Ask Evans.

26 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is such a clever shot, I love it
September 26th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nicely done
September 26th, 2025  
Sam Palmer
Clever and well spotted.
September 26th, 2025  
FunnyFace
Super photo, me likely. Great slice of life.
September 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
very clever
September 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant capture
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact