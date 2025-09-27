Lea at Hackney Marshes

Crossing a bridge over the Lea at at Hackney Marshes, just before the Olympic Park. Another cycle ride. Thought I saw a huge green dragonfly.
Bagel brunch and a little reading first. Sat outside initially but it was too cool.
Went out for a cycle - across the marshes and down towards Leyton cutting across to Francis Road, a hipster enclave with street food, coffee shops and independent book shop. Orient had obviously just played a match as hordes of fans were streaming down the roads.
Cycled on to the village picking up top-up shopping from the exotic greengrocer and Spar and back home for cinnamon buns and an episode of All Creatures Great and Small.
Prepared a huge tomatoey vegetable tray bake but we didn't have much of it as there was quite a bit of leftover chips, salami for mum and spring rolls I'd bought in the village.
Not a good night's sleep though - Dave has bad toothache so was worried about that.