Previous
Fiddlers in action by boxplayer
271 / 365

Fiddlers in action

At a new session well south of the river organised by R from ceilidh band class.

Dave's toothache was worse in the night so we went to the chemist to see if there were better drugs he could take while waiting for the dentist to open. He got some codeine / paracetamol that did work well and fast. Glad I went with him though - as we left, he had a lightheaded spell, worried he'd faint but a sit-down helped.

He seemed okay with the drugs so I went on to ceilidh band class (more work on Jenny Get Around). A quick drink after and a trip south of the river to the new session. Well attended and lively - will be a good thing if it continues.

28 September 2025
Elephant and Castle SE17
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact