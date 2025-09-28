Fiddlers in action

At a new session well south of the river organised by R from ceilidh band class.



Dave's toothache was worse in the night so we went to the chemist to see if there were better drugs he could take while waiting for the dentist to open. He got some codeine / paracetamol that did work well and fast. Glad I went with him though - as we left, he had a lightheaded spell, worried he'd faint but a sit-down helped.



He seemed okay with the drugs so I went on to ceilidh band class (more work on Jenny Get Around). A quick drink after and a trip south of the river to the new session. Well attended and lively - will be a good thing if it continues.



Elephant and Castle SE17