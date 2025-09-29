It's a jungle out there

Well at the back of the garden at any rate. Neighbour's passion fruit taking over the arbour and lord knows what else.



A bit fraught this morning - woke up later than I meant to as I wanted us at the dentist on the dot of opening so Dave could get an emergency appointment. Tried to log in to let work know but my laptop password locked me out so to leave that and hurry Dave out of the door.



They were initially discouraging at the dentist about seeing anyone - apparently we should have left a message. But they took all the details and luckily Dave only had to wait a short while and the dentist squeezed him in.



Unluckily there wasn't much she could do there and then as it looks like he'll need root canal work and there's a 4-month waiting list. He's got antibiotics now though and we'll see what happens next.



Meanwhile I'd gone back and called IT who got me back into my laptop. Feeling very washed out and with a headache I just did a couple of meetings before calling it a day - will work on Weds in lieu.



Rested for the day - lie-downs, All Creatures Great and Small, more lie-downs and finished off Why Didn't They Ask Evans.



Terry Farrell, postmodern architect (MI6 among other things) has died.



Walthamstow E17