Morning tree by boxplayer
273 / 365

Morning tree

Walking through the parks on the way into the office - the sun now lower in the sky of a morning.

First choir rehearsal I've got to in 3 weeks which was good. And generally busy picking up work after yesterday's short day. Lovely and bright again - a nice start to proper autumn.

30 September 2025
St James's Park SW1
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lovely glimmer of morning sun.
September 30th, 2025  
Nice starburst through the leaves. Lovely shot!
September 30th, 2025  
Nice one!
September 30th, 2025  
Beautiful rays! A lovely way to start the day.
September 30th, 2025  
Gorgeous!
September 30th, 2025  
Beautiful tree & wonderful sunbeams
September 30th, 2025  
