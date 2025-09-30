Sign up
Previous
273 / 365
Morning tree
Walking through the parks on the way into the office - the sun now lower in the sky of a morning.
First choir rehearsal I've got to in 3 weeks which was good. And generally busy picking up work after yesterday's short day. Lovely and bright again - a nice start to proper autumn.
30 September 2025
St James's Park SW1
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
tree
,
sun
,
morning
,
park
,
sunshine
,
st james's park
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely glimmer of morning sun.
September 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice starburst through the leaves. Lovely shot!
September 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one!
September 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful rays! A lovely way to start the day.
September 30th, 2025
Betsey
ace
Gorgeous!
September 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful tree & wonderful sunbeams
September 30th, 2025
