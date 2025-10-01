Pausing to look at the nice afternoon sky after a dull morning. At Walthamstow Wetlands.
Supposed to be my non-working day, but woke up early and logged in at 7 to make up hours as I hadn't worked long on Monday.
Took mum to get her flu and covid vaccinations mid-morning. That was fine, but we struggled to get an Uber back because the top of the high street is closed off with works and a couple of drivers wouldn't stop on the main road. Had to cross over and walk a little way up Church Hill to find a side street.
At home, worked till 2, Dave bringing me tomato soup for lunch. Went for a bike ride after as the sun was promising to emerge. North and south wetlands and round the marshes and Lea.
All Creatures Great and Small once home with a gin and tonic. Dave has got into it and has been watching series 1 to catch up with mum and me.
Later, an old favourite recipe of garlic butter mushrooms for supper with an episode of the kooky Our Flag Means Death.