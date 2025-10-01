Previous
Big sky by boxplayer
Big sky

Pausing to look at the nice afternoon sky after a dull morning. At Walthamstow Wetlands.

Supposed to be my non-working day, but woke up early and logged in at 7 to make up hours as I hadn't worked long on Monday.

Took mum to get her flu and covid vaccinations mid-morning. That was fine, but we struggled to get an Uber back because the top of the high street is closed off with works and a couple of drivers wouldn't stop on the main road. Had to cross over and walk a little way up Church Hill to find a side street.

At home, worked till 2, Dave bringing me tomato soup for lunch. Went for a bike ride after as the sun was promising to emerge. North and south wetlands and round the marshes and Lea.

All Creatures Great and Small once home with a gin and tonic. Dave has got into it and has been watching series 1 to catch up with mum and me.

Later, an old favourite recipe of garlic butter mushrooms for supper with an episode of the kooky Our Flag Means Death.

1 October 2025
Walthamstow E17

1 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Suzanne ace
Nicely composed
October 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
October 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great setting for your trusty bike.
October 1st, 2025  
