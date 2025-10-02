Cat in a box

Well of course Kitty likes the Lakeland box our new pan came in. A visit today from our neighbouring feline.
Tired today after a disturbed night. T and B arrived from Finland around 2am and I had an odd thing where getting out of bed or moving gave me a light dizzy spell. Seemed to disappear once I'd got up properly.
But was later into the office than normal arriving after 9 clutching a croissant as a quick breakfast. Meetings galore but also book club midmorning which was well attended as we were going out to the pub later to celebrate a year of it.
Also saw old boss RB from way back when I worked on the intranet - she'd come in to pick up her new laptop and we had lunch.
Met bookclub people in the Barley Mow after work for a nice if noisy drink and chat. Joe gave us the top 10 rated books from the 10 we've read - top place went to October October https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-14 I also got an award for one of the two people who'd read all 10 books!
Only stayed an hour before returning home laden with fish and chips for us, mum, T and B which we ate while T and B told us about their stay in Finland.
Terrible attack on a Manchester synagogue this morning.