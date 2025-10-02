Previous
Cat in a box by boxplayer
275 / 365

Cat in a box

Well of course Kitty likes the Lakeland box our new pan came in. A visit today from our neighbouring feline.

Tired today after a disturbed night. T and B arrived from Finland around 2am and I had an odd thing where getting out of bed or moving gave me a light dizzy spell. Seemed to disappear once I'd got up properly.

But was later into the office than normal arriving after 9 clutching a croissant as a quick breakfast. Meetings galore but also book club midmorning which was well attended as we were going out to the pub later to celebrate a year of it.

Also saw old boss RB from way back when I worked on the intranet - she'd come in to pick up her new laptop and we had lunch.

Met bookclub people in the Barley Mow after work for a nice if noisy drink and chat. Joe gave us the top 10 rated books from the 10 we've read - top place went to October October https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-14 I also got an award for one of the two people who'd read all 10 books!

Only stayed an hour before returning home laden with fish and chips for us, mum, T and B which we ate while T and B told us about their stay in Finland.

Terrible attack on a Manchester synagogue this morning.

2 October 2025
Walthamstow E17

2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
75% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Cats just love boxes.
October 3rd, 2025  
Neil ace
Our old cat way always hiding in boxes.
October 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Lucky kitty and well done on your award
October 3rd, 2025  
