The odd dizzy spell was still there while in bed but once I'd got up, no problem. Worked from home, the day very damp and mizzly and the rain getting a little heavier as Storm Amy moved in. T and B mainly hung around and we all had lunch together.
As they were around, Dave and I decided to go out to eat before the gig this evening - it meant we'd get out early and avoid being lured into staying at home cosy.
Went to Camino tapas for a nice mix of stuff: prawns, patatas bravas, squid, crab and black rice - we had to carefully get the ink off our faces and teeth after. I had cava but Dave is still on the antibiotics.
At the venue we found a couple of the last available seats - stools at a shared table. R from ceilidh band class was there helping with the merchandise and E and W arrived just as the support was finishing.
Anna McCluckie was the support - very nice original and traditional songs with clarsach (Scottish harp).
Brown Boots Boogie Band were excellent and there was indeed boogieing though not as much as expected as there were a lot of chairs out. We showed willing a few times.
Late finish at 12 and we came out to heavy squally rain - the umbrella just about made it home.