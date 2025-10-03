Previous
Brown Boots Boogie Band by boxplayer
Brown Boots Boogie Band

Launch their album at Jamboree in King's Cross.

The odd dizzy spell was still there while in bed but once I'd got up, no problem. Worked from home, the day very damp and mizzly and the rain getting a little heavier as Storm Amy moved in. T and B mainly hung around and we all had lunch together.

As they were around, Dave and I decided to go out to eat before the gig this evening - it meant we'd get out early and avoid being lured into staying at home cosy.

Went to Camino tapas for a nice mix of stuff: prawns, patatas bravas, squid, crab and black rice - we had to carefully get the ink off our faces and teeth after. I had cava but Dave is still on the antibiotics.

At the venue we found a couple of the last available seats - stools at a shared table. R from ceilidh band class was there helping with the merchandise and E and W arrived just as the support was finishing.

Anna McCluckie was the support - very nice original and traditional songs with clarsach (Scottish harp).

Brown Boots Boogie Band were excellent and there was indeed boogieing though not as much as expected as there were a lot of chairs out. We showed willing a few times.

Late finish at 12 and we came out to heavy squally rain - the umbrella just about made it home.

3 October 2025
King's Cross WC1
Boxplayer

