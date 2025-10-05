All going down

Previous
Oddly I seemed to be the first one off the tube and onto the up escalator.

Irritating start to the morning as we had the annual ordeal of renewing the parking permit via Ringgo's shitty site. After several hiccups, we did it.

Dave did a mammoth fry-up with halloumi, leftover chips, eggs, mushrooms and tomatoes plus sourdough toast from the loaf I bought yesterday. T and B took mum for a short walk around the corner before leaving to catch their train.

I cooked a vegetable, bean and tomato soup for supper and lunches before getting ready to leave for ceilidh band class. Learning a new jig from Basque accordion player Kepa Junkera. Quick drink and home for the soup.

5 October 2025
Camden Town NW1
