Radical Harmony and Millet

Two very satisfying exhibitions at the National Gallery. Radical Harmony focuses on Neo-Impressionist works exploring colour by the likes of Seurat and Signac as well as lesser known Dutch artists - a lot collected by Helene Kröller-Müller. Life on the Land is a small free exhibition displaying a handful of France's famous painter of rural life including a loan from the Musée d'Orsay. That one's ending soon.
Clockwise from top left:
Jean-François Millet - The Angelus
Jan Toorop - Bridge in London (Charing Cross)
Théo van Rysselberghe - Anna Boch
Jan Toorop - Sea
Jean-François Millet - A Shepherdess
We're trying to plan and book to see exhibitions as we're always missing them. Hence a busy non-working day. Up early also for the Sainsbury's delivery.
Left mum with her breakfast and lunch in the fridge to travel into Leicester Square and the National Gallery. Very enjoyable visit as the exhibitions were not only good but just the right size - some 'blockbusters' can be so huge and mobbed, they move from cultural treat to positive ordeal.
Bought postcards, a colour wheel coaster, colourful chocolate for mum and colour playing cards for a friend's Christmas present.
Sought out lunch after, walking up to Côte where they seem to have changed their menu. Still good though, our order taken by an entertaining waiter who insisted on doing it all in French. Olives, buttery prawns and onion soup, tarte tatin and seafood linguine - with wine and champagne.
On the way back to Leicester Square, bumped into Sian and had a quick catch-up - they're getting a puppy.
Checked out the new bakery again before arriving home, buying bread and cakes for a teatime treat with mum.
Supper a light assorted plate watching Andy Cutting and Nigel Eaton play together for the first time in 34 years via Live to Your Living Room - though wasn't sure my laptop would boot up in time, it's so cranky.
Nigel and Andy https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-10-08
8 October 2025
National Gallery WC2