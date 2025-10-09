Previous
London by boxplayer
London

With around 1300 pages, I've been reading this off and on since July. A fabulous fable recounting the history of London from its early origins as a Celtic settlement on the southern bank of the Thames called Londinos to modern day London. Each chapter deals chronologically with one period in London's history tracing the adventures of characters from the same families through the ages. Totally splendid.

Worked from home and quite bright and mild which was pleasant.

Talk of a ceasefire in Gaza is raising everyone's hopes.

9 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
77% complete

Beverley ace
Sounds a wonderful read…
October 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sounds good
October 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I have read others by this author and enjoyed them.
October 9th, 2025  
