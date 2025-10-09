London

With around 1300 pages, I've been reading this off and on since July. A fabulous fable recounting the history of London from its early origins as a Celtic settlement on the southern bank of the Thames called Londinos to modern day London. Each chapter deals chronologically with one period in London's history tracing the adventures of characters from the same families through the ages. Totally splendid.



Worked from home and quite bright and mild which was pleasant.



Talk of a ceasefire in Gaza is raising everyone's hopes.



9 October 2025

Walthamstow E17