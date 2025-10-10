Sign up
The Dry
One I read for work book club. Very much what it says on the cover - a riveting page turner set in the heat of the Australian near-desert during:a drought. A perfectly functional thriller.
Another working from home day and gloomier weather. Productive on the work front though which was good. Chips and veggie sausages for supper watching Our Flag Means Death.
Gaza ceasefire has come into force.
10 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Lin
ace
Nicely captured. The book sounds like one I would love.
October 10th, 2025
