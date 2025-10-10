Previous
The Dry by boxplayer
283 / 365

The Dry

One I read for work book club. Very much what it says on the cover - a riveting page turner set in the heat of the Australian near-desert during:a drought. A perfectly functional thriller.

Another working from home day and gloomier weather. Productive on the work front though which was good. Chips and veggie sausages for supper watching Our Flag Means Death.

Gaza ceasefire has come into force.

10 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Lin ace
Nicely captured. The book sounds like one I would love.
October 10th, 2025  
