Autumn life

A glorious autumn day in Cedars Park near Waltham Cross and the cosmos are enjoying the sunshine - particularly lovely as it had started out overcast. By the afternoon, it was warm in the sun.
Had a root around to think of somewhere not too far to take mum out. Cedars Park looked nice just the other side of the M25. Grounds of the Stuart Theobalds Palace - long gone but the grounds are nicely laid out for strolling about especially with the autumn colours.
Lots of trees including cedars, but also interesting oaks and enormous centuries-old London planes. A flourishing flower bed full of cosmos, verbena and salvia. A pond with the odd duck and moorhen but with lots of dragonflies and hoverflies.
We had lunch in the excellent café - halloumi paninis for mum and Dave, and a cheese omelette for me, plus chips all round. Nice, light and airy with an outside terrace and sofas inside.
After a stroll - where we met cute Pomeranians Cocoa and Peanut - we popped into the little zoo. Most creatures hiding - including the armadillo unfortunately - but the meerkats, owls and a couple of kookaburras put on a show.
Drove on to Forty Hall. Browsed the farm shop and gift shop and had cake and prosecco in the café. Tired now, drove home to hit ridiculous traffic literally around the corner from the house - works going on.
Home to chill out for a couple of hours before a light supper and All Creatures Great and Small. Mum worn out and probably stuffed too much with inappropriate food.