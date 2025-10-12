Previous
Pigeon party by boxplayer
285 / 365

Pigeon party

There are always huge numbers of pigeons gathered here above the railway lines. On the way to ceilidh band class.

A lie-in after yesterday's busy day and a halloumi brunch. Had some laptop woes as it refused to charge and I need to finish proofreading my 2015 (yes 2015!) photobook. Moving it to the downstairs electrical socket seemed to fix it.

Went to ceilidh band class, doing more work on the Basque jig from last week. Drink after and home to a healthy aubergine and romanesco cauliflower tray bake that Dave had cooked.

Now trying to upload my photo book and it's taking forever as it's so long. Hope the laptop battery lasts.

12 October 2025
Camden Town NW1
12th October 2025

Boxplayer

