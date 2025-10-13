Previous
Smoked salmon supper by boxplayer
Smoked salmon supper

Our usual Monday evening comfort food. Worked in the office and started later than normal as I couldn't get myself going after a disturbed night of sleep and my knee was feeling dodgy.

After work picked up our next book club choice from Waterstones - Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

13 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

