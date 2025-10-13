Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
Smoked salmon supper
Our usual Monday evening comfort food. Worked in the office and started later than normal as I couldn't get myself going after a disturbed night of sleep and my knee was feeling dodgy.
After work picked up our next book club choice from Waterstones - Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.
13th October 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8961
photos
176
followers
191
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th October 2025 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
plate
,
supper
,
scrambled egg
,
broccoli
,
smoked salmon
