Fluffy tail by boxplayer
287 / 365

Fluffy tail

Lots of friendly squirrels in the park this morning as I walked to the office. Looking for handouts. Gloomy day and dank. Choir rehearsal at lunchtime. Left just gone 6 and it was already almost dark.

14 October 2025
St James's Park SW1
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
LManning (Laura) ace
A most impressive tail!
October 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Pesky opportunist.
October 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely photo box , we all love a Cyril squirrel
October 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So cute!
October 14th, 2025  
