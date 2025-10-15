A mural that's been at Hackney Wick a while now by Martin Ron and Jiant. Walking from Hackney Wick station to the V&A Storehouse just over the Lea Navigation.
Non-working day and we'd arranged to meet T and S at V&A's new east London venture - a huge Ikea-like warehouse showcasing lots of their stock in semi-curated displays.
Had a halloumi on toast breakfast with mum before putting on her pendant and heading out. Had considered cycling but seemed gloomy and dank. The route from Hackney Wick to the storehouse was short but urbanly scenic with street art, hipster hangouts and a bijou garden centre by the canal bank.
Found T and S at the entrance and after stowing our bags in lockers (no coats or bags allowed) we nipped across to Coffee and Plants for hot drinks and a shared cinnamon swirl.
The storehouse was fascinating and fun - random objects displayed all around which you could look up full details online with a numbered system. They've also kept sections of the demolished east London brutalist housing estate Robin Hood Gardens - the videos on this were fascinating. A pioneering initiative and revolutionary for the lives of so many when it was built, it gradually fell into poor condition with lack of investment. I don't see them pulling down the Brunswick Centre - a similar brutalist housing estate now full of owner occupiers in Russell Square.
Also viewable from a glass floor is a section of the amazing Agra Colonnade, originally fronting the fort at Agra from the 1600s. The museum has also acquired David Bowie's archive and the David Bowie Centre had just opened but currently only for members booking in advance.
Helen joined us later and we went back to Coffee and Plants for toasted sandwiches and wine before looking round some more.
Back home we had cream doughnuts with mum watching All Creatures Great and Small and a light soup supper.