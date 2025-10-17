Previous
View from a bus by boxplayer
View from a bus

In St Alban's, travelling back to the station after an afternoon of shopping.

Had planned to go into the office but was tired after being awake a bit in the night and I realised it was silly to go in for half a day. So worked at home.

Sorted mum's lunch out and finished work for the day. Travelled to St Alban's via St Pancras mainly to have a look in Hotter Shoes for sensible shoes. They didn't have anything all that exciting but I found a pair of black trainer type shoes. Ordered the dark green pair also.

Found a nice denim tunic with pockets and a colourful shirt in Oliver Bonas - roomy sizes they have. Looked in M&S in case they had any dressing gowns for mum, but nothing doing.

Legs aching by the time I caught the bus back to the station. Home via the chippy bringing back large chips to share with veggie sausages and gravy. Finished off Our Flag Means Death - silly pirate fun.

Heard that sadly dance caller and writer of top dance the Willow Tree died earlier this week.

St Alban's, Herts
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Phil Howcroft ace
always love a bus shot
October 17th, 2025  
