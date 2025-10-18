Sign up
Previous
291 / 365
Nova Place
Victoria has been transformed over the last few years with new developments and here at the end of Victoria Street is the very swanky Nova Place full of smart eateries.
All-day choir workshop - odd to be up early and travelling in as if to work on a Saturday. Very useful day concentrating on the pieces we'll be singing in a month.
Had a look at the new branch of Scandinavian Kitchen which has opened on Buckingham Palace Road - nice café and a selection of scandi goodies for sale.
Supper of pastries Dave had bought from the market when he went there this morning with mum - and started rewatching Father Ted.
18 October 2025
Victoria SW1
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th October 2025 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
colourful
,
victoria
,
nova place
