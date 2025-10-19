Previous
A sea of Lime bikes by boxplayer
A sea of Lime bikes

Just where the pigeon party was last week - and a pigeon has taken advantage to have a rest. Don't remember seeing so many bikes here before but presumably they weren't popular today because of the grisly weather - lots of rain.

Worryingly the tenant messaged to say he had no hot water though it seemed to come back later on, will need to keep an eye on.

Busy music day. Halloumi and leftover chips for brunch with mum and Dave before I left for the Highbury session - not a bad one. Left just before 3 to go on to ceilidh band class. More work on the Basque jig and starting on Miss Heidi Hendy. A drink after in the pub.

19 October 2025
Camden Town NW1
Phil Howcroft ace
looks rather sad
October 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Strange to see them just dumped on the sidewalk. Around here they usually have racks. Maybe the pigeon wants a rental?
October 19th, 2025  
