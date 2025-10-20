Fiddle and wine

At the session on the boat. Almost didn't go, I was so tired.
Worked in the office and struggled in with my heavy bags with laptop and accordion through the filthiest of weather - heavy rain on and off through the day.
Annoying day of irritating unexpected things to deal with and emails to check from Friday's half day so didn't look at my RRA application at all.
Though very tired, pushed myself to go to the session and it was worth it. Not loads of people but just enough and good tunes. Uber home after. Dave had given in to tiredness and not gone to the local session he'd planned on.