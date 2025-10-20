Previous
Fiddle and wine by boxplayer
Fiddle and wine

At the session on the boat. Almost didn't go, I was so tired.

Worked in the office and struggled in with my heavy bags with laptop and accordion through the filthiest of weather - heavy rain on and off through the day.

Annoying day of irritating unexpected things to deal with and emails to check from Friday's half day so didn't look at my RRA application at all.

Though very tired, pushed myself to go to the session and it was worth it. Not loads of people but just enough and good tunes. Uber home after. Dave had given in to tiredness and not gone to the local session he'd planned on.

Cleaning the gullies https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-10-20

20 October 2025
Canary Wharf E14
20th October 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
Susan Wakely ace
Great table top capture.
October 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a super capture - looks like it was worth the effort!
October 21st, 2025  
Christina ace
You have boundless energy!
October 21st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That guy isn’t looking too impressed
October 21st, 2025  
