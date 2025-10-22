Previous
Galloping by boxplayer
Galloping

A couple gallop down the set at this evening's ceilidh in aid of a charity providing support for Gaza and a local food bank. Brought mum along - a change from sitting at home watching EastEnders.

A trip to the chiropodist earlier. I returned to make a big fennel, pumpkin and prawn soup. But took it easy most of the day - snack lunch with cakes while watching All Creatures Great and Small and a bath.

Got an Uber to the ceilidh as it looked like parking would be dodgy. A totally young crowd, we just about managed to keep up, dancing most of the dances to music from Tom Moore and Dave Malkin. We won a raffle prize too - a six-pack of beer.

By the time we left, Storm Benjamin had arrived and the Uber took a while to come. Home, Dave made us cups of tea which we look up to bed, legs very sore.

22 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Boxplayer

