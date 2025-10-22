A couple gallop down the set at this evening's ceilidh in aid of a charity providing support for Gaza and a local food bank. Brought mum along - a change from sitting at home watching EastEnders.
A trip to the chiropodist earlier. I returned to make a big fennel, pumpkin and prawn soup. But took it easy most of the day - snack lunch with cakes while watching All Creatures Great and Small and a bath.
Got an Uber to the ceilidh as it looked like parking would be dodgy. A totally young crowd, we just about managed to keep up, dancing most of the dances to music from Tom Moore and Dave Malkin. We won a raffle prize too - a six-pack of beer.
By the time we left, Storm Benjamin had arrived and the Uber took a while to come. Home, Dave made us cups of tea which we look up to bed, legs very sore.