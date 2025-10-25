The start of a long swan song as Blowzabella - a band I have followed in one form or another since 1987 - will cease playing together in 2028. Playing for a concert uncharacteristically - usually they play for dances - at Cecil Sharp House. A wonderful chance to listen to their great arrangements of self-penned tunes.
A busy Saturday. I rushed down to the computer repair shop with my ailing laptop first thing - he actually texted later on to confirm he'd fixed everything. Repaired the hinge, replaced the hard drive and confirmed the charging issue was the charging cable. Will pick it up on Monday.
After I returned with top-up shopping, we drove to the Royal Forest in Chingford with mum for lunch. Very busy and a touch noisy but excellent food. Crab bites and cheese soufflé to start, and mains of river trout and wild mushroom fricassée - mum going for the chicken.
Back home we did a bit of calendar admin before flaking out. Quite hard to get moving again to go out to the concert. Gave mum her leftovers with salad for supper, put her pendant on and left her with EastEnders, snacks and a glass of Bailey's.
Concert was so good though not as well-attended as it should have been. A few familiar faces there - Helena, Susana and others. Drove back after for tea and snacks.