Coupes by boxplayer
299 / 365

Coupes

F and P's very elegant French champagne coupes. Travelled to Dorking to visit F and P in their newish home - nice place.

A lovely lunch and catch-up with bruschetta, homemade ravioli and courgette cake. They have a cute tortoiseshell cat who was rather timid but eventually let me stroke her gently.

Weather damp and fresh so made do with a short stroll down the high street after lunch - found some Homemaker side plates in an antique shop.

Quite exhausted after the lovely food and plentiful drink also so decided against going to the session - weather was getting worse with rain and the clocks had gone back so was dark. I think Dave appreciated having me as copilot driving back round the M25 in the pissy dark weather.

26 October 2025
Dorking, Surrey
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

