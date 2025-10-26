Coupes

F and P's very elegant French champagne coupes. Travelled to Dorking to visit F and P in their newish home - nice place.



A lovely lunch and catch-up with bruschetta, homemade ravioli and courgette cake. They have a cute tortoiseshell cat who was rather timid but eventually let me stroke her gently.



Weather damp and fresh so made do with a short stroll down the high street after lunch - found some Homemaker side plates in an antique shop.



Quite exhausted after the lovely food and plentiful drink also so decided against going to the session - weather was getting worse with rain and the clocks had gone back so was dark. I think Dave appreciated having me as copilot driving back round the M25 in the pissy dark weather.



Dorking, Surrey