Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
300 / 365
Autumn planes
I saw the tree surgeons down the road hacking back the plane trees on the way into the office so looked up and took a pic of the golden canopies here before they get 'tidied up'.
Left work at 5 to pick up my repaired laptop. New hard drive, so booted up in no time. We struggled to access the old drive to try and retrieve files from it so he's going to have a go.
27 October 2025
Pimlico SW1
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8980
photos
176
followers
191
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Latest from all albums
2404
295
296
297
2405
298
299
300
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th October 2025 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
plane
,
canopy
,
plane trees
,
plane tree
Beverley
ace
A beautiful golden view….
October 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely autumnal colours!
October 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice pov.
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close