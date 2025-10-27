Previous
Autumn planes by boxplayer
300 / 365

Autumn planes

I saw the tree surgeons down the road hacking back the plane trees on the way into the office so looked up and took a pic of the golden canopies here before they get 'tidied up'.

Left work at 5 to pick up my repaired laptop. New hard drive, so booted up in no time. We struggled to access the old drive to try and retrieve files from it so he's going to have a go.

27 October 2025
Pimlico SW1
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A beautiful golden view….
October 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely autumnal colours!
October 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice pov.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact