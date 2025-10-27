Autumn planes

I saw the tree surgeons down the road hacking back the plane trees on the way into the office so looked up and took a pic of the golden canopies here before they get 'tidied up'.



Left work at 5 to pick up my repaired laptop. New hard drive, so booted up in no time. We struggled to access the old drive to try and retrieve files from it so he's going to have a go.



Pimlico SW1