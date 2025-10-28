Previous
Rainbow colours on the street by boxplayer
301 / 365

Rainbow colours on the street

A little oil spill on the wet street. Damp start but quite a bit of sunshine later, but cold. Into the office today. Made some headway with my application and had choir at lunchtime. Late leaving and it was full dark by then.

28 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Pretty colours glowing… very eye catching
October 28th, 2025  
A lovely little rainbow.
October 28th, 2025  
Shame about the oil leak but looks pretty.
October 28th, 2025  
nice one , although oil on the road isn't good
October 28th, 2025  
How sad, a fallen rainbow.
October 28th, 2025  
Funny find
October 28th, 2025  
