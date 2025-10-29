Previous
Pachinko by boxplayer
302 / 365

Pachinko

A wonderful sweeping story of a Korean family living in Japan from the early 20th century to the 1980s and the trials, tribulations and downright racism they often encountered. For the next work book club meeting.

Busy non-working day which started off with a long list that eventually got whittled down - only thing we didn't get to was holiday research but that can wait.

Dave carved pumpkins and found useful Halloween things like the wolf mask. I sent flat expenses to sister T, swapped over my summer and winter wardrobes, made a list and started on packing for a weekend away.

Weather was wet all day and got particularly gloomy just as I meant to pop out. Waited till it had cleared a bit which gave me a chance to find alternative weekends accommodation as E messaged to say our Airbnb had cancelled.

Cycled to pick up my hard drive - the computer repair man had managed to get my photos off the knackered one from the laptop. The bakery around the corner was closed so I went into the Italian Bakery pizza place and picked up bread and cannoli which we had as a late lunch while watching All Creatures Great and Small.

Cooking after - traybaked vegetables, homemade chips and garlic butter mushrooms.

29 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
What a day filled with lots of activities. Looks like an interesting book. Glad you were able to save your pictures from your laptop. The Italian place sounds great we go to an Italian market where we get pizza and pasta.
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact