Pachinko

A wonderful sweeping story of a Korean family living in Japan from the early 20th century to the 1980s and the trials, tribulations and downright racism they often encountered. For the next work book club meeting.



Busy non-working day which started off with a long list that eventually got whittled down - only thing we didn't get to was holiday research but that can wait.



Dave carved pumpkins and found useful Halloween things like the wolf mask. I sent flat expenses to sister T, swapped over my summer and winter wardrobes, made a list and started on packing for a weekend away.



Weather was wet all day and got particularly gloomy just as I meant to pop out. Waited till it had cleared a bit which gave me a chance to find alternative weekends accommodation as E messaged to say our Airbnb had cancelled.



Cycled to pick up my hard drive - the computer repair man had managed to get my photos off the knackered one from the laptop. The bakery around the corner was closed so I went into the Italian Bakery pizza place and picked up bread and cannoli which we had as a late lunch while watching All Creatures Great and Small.



Cooking after - traybaked vegetables, homemade chips and garlic butter mushrooms.



29 October 2025

Walthamstow E17