Closed farm
A former local city farm. Dave had to pop here first thing. I worked from home and finally got my application finished and sent off. Plumbers were round at the flat, was anxious in case they set any leaks off.
30 October 2025
Leyton E10
30th October 2025
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat
I love this gate but what a shame it’s closed.
Lots going on in this scene.
October 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Such a shame that it is closed. Guess that funding was an issue.
October 30th, 2025
