There were amazingly some left at the end of the evening.
Worked from home - another damp day and the last of October. The few remaining leaves starting to fall from the trees. Once Dave was back and it got dark, we put out the pumpkins, hung up the skeleton in the window and got the sweets ready.
I got my packing done in between visits - nipping downstairs in my long black cloak and witch hat while Dave did his big bad wolf act - mum handily playing the part of poor granny about to get eaten.
Quite a few visitors in impressive costumes though didn't feel like as many as last year. Towards the end the rain got heavier and there was even some thunder.
At 8, the pumpkins came in and Dave cooked us omelettes.